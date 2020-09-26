15-year-old girl raped by brother and his friend for 10 months, impregnated

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Chandigarh police on Wednesday booked a 19-year-old youth and his friend for allegedly raping his 15-year-old sister for 10 months and impregnating her. While the cops have managed to arrest the victim's brother, his friend is still at large.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when the Class 9 student complained of abdominal pain and was rushed to the hospital. During the medical examination, the minor girl was found to be eight months pregnant, this is when the doctors informed the police.

Also Read: Man abandons wife because 'she is fat'; complaint filed

During questioning, the victim told the cops that her brother and his friend, who is a Class 10 student, had been sexually exploiting her since December last year and both had raped her multiple times. The victim's elder sister was married in January this year, while her mother, who is visually impaired, was unaware of her daughter's plight, a police official said.

The victim's mother told cops that she was unaware of the sexual exploitation until her daughter was medically examined by the doctors. The woman claimed that her son is a drug addict and used to regularly pick up fights at home. Her husband had deserted the family in 2012.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On the family's request, the girl was sent to a shelter home, a police officer said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news