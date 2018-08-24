15-year-old girl repeatedly raped for 6 months by relative, arrested

crime

The girl was repeatedly raped over a period of six months by her brother-in-law, on the promise of marriage

Representational Picture

A 15-year-old girl was repeatedly raped over a period of six months by one of her relatives on the promise of marriage, police said today. The girl, belonging to a village located within the Gadwar police station limits, was repeatedly raped over a period of six months by her brother-in-law, Govinda Chauhan, on the promise of marriage, the police said.

The accused, however, refused to marry the girl after she got pregnant. The matter came to light after the girl's father lodged an FIR yesterday.

The accused was arrested today and the victim sent to a hospital, the police said.

In a similar incident, a teenage boy was arrested a few days back for reportedly raping his 5-year-old cousin. Manish (18) took the victim on the pretext of a motorcycle ride and drove to a secluded spot and allegedly raped her. The accused later returned with the minor who was in a serious condition and threatened her family to hush up the matter. Later, he fled the scene when the girl's condition deteriorated. Read more

In another incident, on August 15, a boy, aged 14, was accused of raping a minor girl. Juvenile Justice Board Judge Tripti Pande awarded two years' imprisonment to the accused after wrapping up the trial in seven hours, said a government advocate. The girl was playing with other children on August 15 at the residence of the accused at Ghatiya village in the district when the boy, taking advantage of the situation, raped her. The victim later disclosed the incident to her parents who filed a complaint at the Ghatiya police station.

