15-year-old junior-level shooter electrocuted to death in Delhi hotel

New Delhi: A junior-level shooter died after he was electrocuted in the bathroom of a hotel in East’s Delhi Pul Prahladpur. The 15-year-old victim, Priyanshu Kumar, was in the town for a shooting competition.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Kumar’s roommate Yash Gupta told the police that the boy had gone to take bath when the mishap occurred. Gupta said earlier in the day, they had found that there was no water supply in the bathroom. After the staff fixed the problem, Kumar went to take a shower. Later, Gupta heard Kumar scream from inside followed by a loud thud. He then called the hotel staff who then took out Kumar’s body, the report added.

Police said the boy died owing to electric shock from one of the appliances in the bathroom. A first information report (FIR) under section 304 (A) (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

