15-year-old allegedly shot her mother and brother in their sleep, sent to judicial custody

This image has been used for representational purpose only

The 15-year-old girl, accused of killing her mother and brother, is staying with her father, a senior railway officer, under medical supervision.

Women police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed at the officer's residence.

The Juvenile Court, where the girl was produced, had sent her to 14-day judicial custody under medical supervision since she was suffering from acute depression and hallucination.

"The court said she will be kept under medical supervision in King George's Medical University (KGMU) during the period of the custody," said ACP Hazratganj Raghvendra Singh.

Man kills wife, tells police she was bitten by 'venomous creature'

The girl's father submitted an application requesting that she may be allowed to stay at home while in custody since she is mentally disturbed and needs emotional support from him.

"As a result, while seeking custody, we also told the magistrate that since the case comes under the rarest of rare category, the police has no objection if the court considers father's request on humanitarian grounds," the officer said.

The girl was also taken to the KGMU for examination by a child psychiatrist.

It may be recalled that the girl had reportedly shot her 47-year-old mother and 17-year-old brother while they were asleep with a .22 bore pistol, killing them on the spot. The incident had taken place on Saturday.

Constable kills woman colleague, shoots self with gun in Patna

The girl had then reportedly confessed in the presence of her grandparents that she shot the two. She had also inflicted several cuts on her arms with a razor.

The police later found several grotesque items, including a toy skull. She had written 'disqualified human' with jam on the mirror of her bathroom.

Police officials have also approached the doctors and experts of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) to understand the behavioural pattern of the minor girl.

Meanwhile, sources said that the girl was being provided emotional support by her father and was calm.

"Her father does not make her feel responsible for what she has done. She seems comfortable in his presence and even asks him to play the piano for her," said a woman police personnel posted at the minor's residence.

Incidentally, the FIR lodged by the railway official, following the murder of his wife and son, named an 'unidentified' person as the accused.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever