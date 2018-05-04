15-year-old missing schoolgirl found on the roadside with injuries in Kolkata

Locals in Kolkata's Golf Green area spotted the girl today morning and informed the police





A 15-year-old schoolgirl, who went missing since yesterday, was on Friday recovered from a roadside in the southern part of the city's Golf Green area

with clothes torn and drenched in blood, police said. According to a senior police officer at the Jadavpur police station, the girl had injuries all over her body and is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital.



Locals in the Golf Green area spotted the girl today morning and informed the police. "She was wearing different clothes other than her school uniform in which she had left home yesterday. We found that dress inside her school bag and found a pair of earrings and a chain at the place where she was found this morning," the officer said.



Asked if the girl was sexually assaulted, the officer said only medical reports would be able to establish it. Police are also checking if she was kidnapped. "She is unable to speak at the moment. We need to talk to her to get the details of what actually happened last night. Talking to her is the crucial part of our investigation," the officer said.



"We are also checking whether the family had any personal enmity with anybody that led to this incident," he said. As part of their probe, police are talking to the school authority and the girl's friends. "Her social network accounts will also be checked. We are waiting for the girl to recover," the officer said. The girl's family members had lodged a complaint with the Jadavpur Police Station when she did not return home after school yesterday.

