15-year-old Mumbai lad raises funds to help people affected by Covid-19 outbreak

Youth is the hope of our future, and the pandemic the world is currently weathering, has brough out the best among youngsters from across India and the world, who have come forward and contributed in the fight against the virus.

One such 15-year-old that has lead by example, is Mumbai-based Abishek Avarsekar- a 10th grade student of Hill Spring International School. Realising the helplessness of daily wage workers in the 21-day lockdown imposed in India, Abishek set out to raise funds to equip them and their families with food and basic necessities needed to fight off the virus.

In order to achieve his goal, he tied up with the Centre For Transforming India (CFTI) to provide 150 families in the Alibaug, Murud and Roha region of Raigad, with 5 kgs of rice, 3 kgs of wheat, 1 kg of dal, 1 kg of oil, 1 kg of salt, 200g of spices, 4 face masks, and 1 hand wash and sanitiser each, to help them tide over till the end of the announced lockdown.

Abishek with sheer determination has raised Rs 1,53,000 for his cause so far, and the number keeps increasing. One can only hope that others are inspired by his empathy and willpower, to follow in his footsteps, and do their little bit to contribute to their community.

