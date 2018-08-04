15-year-old tribal girl kidnapped, brutally raped by two youth in nearby forest

crime

Two youths riding a motorcycle abducted the girl from her house when she was alone last evening

Representational Image

A 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped in a forest at Erbanpali in Malkangiri district, the police said on Saturday. Two youths riding a motorcycle abducted the girl from her house when she was alone last evening. They took her to a nearby forest and raped her.

After the accused left the spot, the girl returned home and informed her parents about the incident, the police said. Sama Madkami and Budura Madkami were arrested after a search operation on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father late last night.

