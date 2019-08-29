15 years of Dhoom: Abhishek Bachchan pens emotional note for Aditya Chopra

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan has penned an emotional note as his film Dhoom clocked 15 years of its release in the industry

The motion poster of Dhoom. Image courtesy: Instagram/@bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan made his film debut playing the male lead in J. P. Dutta's war drama Refugee in 2000. However, it was action thriller Dhoom, released in 2004 which established himself in Hindi cinema.

As the film clocked 15 years, the Guru actor penned an emotional note for director Aditya Chopra. The actor said that Aditya's faith, belief, and support came at a time when he needed it the most in his career.

Sharing the motion poster of the film on his Instagram handle, Abhishek wrote, "15 years in a heartbeat! A film that changed it all! Especially for me. Will never be able to thank Adi ( Aditya Chopra) and @sanjaygadhvi4 enough for entrusting Jai Dixit to me. Their faith, belief and support came at a time when I needed it the most in my career."

"To @thejohnabraham @udayc @imeshadeol Rimi and the rest of the cast. Through the making of the film we made memories to last us a lifetime and friendships that stand till date. To the amazing crew, especially Alan Amin, @anaitashroffadajania @mayurpuri Nirav and @vaibhavi.merchant for making us look, sound and move so cool. To the audience, for the love and acceptance," he added.

Abhishek also shared his favourite memory of the movie. "My favourite memory of Dhoom was...

Once the first teaser trailer was ready, Yash uncle ( the great Yash Chopra) called my father to see it. He especially organised for him to see it on the big screen as opposed to the edit room. After seeing it and then making the projectionist repeat it several times, when they walked out together, I still remember Yash uncle saying with immense pride 'the boys have made a good film'".

"Coming from two men we had grown up in front of and whom we idolised it was the greatest stamp of approval ever. Today, when I think about the entire process of making Dhoom, I smile! And THAT is the greatest feeling! #Dhoom #15yrsofDhoom #DhoomMachale," Abhishek concluded.

Dhoom was the first action film produced by Yash Raj Films in 16 years since Vijay (1988). The movie, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen became a benchmark for stunts movie in India in its time. The film became a box office hit becoming one of the top-grossing Hindi film of 2004. Dhoom was the first of the Dhoom series. Its remake Dhoom 2, was released on November 26, 2006, and Dhoom 3 was released on December 20, 2013.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will soon make his on-screen appearance in Anurag Basu's next untitled film. Earlier slated to hit screens on January 24, 2020, it has been pushed to February 21.

