15-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in Gurugram

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at Sector-45 in Gurugram, the police said on Monday.

The family of the girl alleged that the accused - 24-year-old Bablu Sheikh - forcibly took the girl to his room when she had gone outside to relieve herself on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

"While the parents were asleep, the accused forced himself on the teenager late at night and fled the spot," police said.

"The girl's family approached the police on Sunday and a case under section 376 of the IPC and relevant sections of POCSO was registered at the Sector-40 police station," Gurugram police spokesman Subhash Boken said.

The accused is the neighbour of the girl's family and works as a labourer. The victim's parents also work as labourers.

"The accused is currently absconding. A team of sector-40 police team is searching for him at his possible hideouts. Further probe is underway," Boken said.

