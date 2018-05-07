1.5k junior UK doctors lose job offers over data transfer error

Last week, the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) discovered a significant number of candidates were credited with the wrong score, because of an error transferring data from one computer programme to another - and may therefore have received an incor



In a major goof up, up to 1,500 junior doctors in the UK who were offered posts as registrars have had their job offers withdrawn, with authorities blaming human error for the mistake that has left many emotionally and financially stressed.

Last week, the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) discovered a significant number of candidates were credited with the wrong score, because of an error transferring data from one computer programme to another - and may therefore have received an incorrect job offer. The RCP, which oversaw the recruitment, has apologised, blaming human error. It said the process would have to be re-run.

In a statement, the British Medical Association said it was "appalled". "We cannot express how unacceptable we find this situation," adding, "This has caused extreme anxiety for trainees."

The junior doctors were alerted to the error on Friday. Fellow doctors described juniors as being in tears. The RCP said the error was discovered on Thursday and the college had worked as quickly as they could to identify the nature and extent of the problem. The offer process is scheduled to begin again on May 14.

