15-year-old boy murdered by unknown man in Pimpri, Maharashtra

A 15-year-old boy was brutally murdered by an unknown person in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad area. The incident took place in the midnight around 12:30 pm, when the boy, named Vedant Bhosale, fought with a person near his house, who slit his neck with some sharp weapon.

After this incident, the 10th standard student was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. But later, he succumbed to the injury. A case has been registered against the person under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is on.

