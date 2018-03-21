15-year-old girl commits suicide after being allegedly sexually harassed by teachers

The class 9 student was found hanging from her ceiling fan and was rushed to a nearby hospital by her parents, where she was declared 'brought dead' by doctors



In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old female student committed suicide at her home on Tuesday evening. The girl’s parents allege that it was due to the sexual harassment she faced by two teachers. They also added that the teachers threatened to fail her in her exams.

The class 9 student was found hanging from her ceiling fan and was rushed to a nearby hospital by her parents, where she was declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors. In this regard, two teachers and the principal of the school have been arrested based on the girl’s parent’s complain; reported Hindustan Times

As per Akhilesh Tripathi, the station house officer of Noida’s Sector, “Based on the complaint received from the parents, we have booked two teachers of the victim girl’s school under sections 306, 506 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation and sexual harassment.” He added that, “They have also been booked under Pocso act for sexual harassment of a minor. No arrest has been made yet as our investigation is going on.”

The principal has been booked for abetment of suicide, but the school denies the allegations.

There was no suicide note found near the girl’s body, but the family claimed that she was under tremendous stress for the past two months. The girl’s father said that the girl had told him that teachers at her school wanted to fail her and she also complained that one of them had even touched her inappropriately. He added, “Her results were declared on March 16 where she received seven marks in social studies and failed for two marks in science. Which student gets seven marks in a subject? The teachers have intentionally forced my daughter to commit suicide by mentally and physically torturing her.”

As per the police, a team was immediately sent to the hospital to receive the body, which has now been sent for an autopsy. A constable has also been suspended for not including the sections relating to Sexual harassment and the POCSO act.

