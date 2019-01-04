15-year-old girl sexually assaulted by classmate who gets friends to record act

crime

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her classmate, who also got two of his friends to record the alleged act, police said on Thursday. The incident took place inside the washroom of a government school in Chanakyapuri in the last week of December, they said.

The victim's classmate allegedly kissed her inside the washroom of the school and asked two of his friends to record the act, a senior police officer said. After the photos and video of the alleged incident went viral, the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents who then approached the police, he said.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and investigation was underway, he added. The three minor accused, all in the age group of 15 years, were apprehend in connection with the incident, he said.

