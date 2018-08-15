16 Afghan security forces members killed in Taliban attack

international

At least 16 members of the Afghan security forces have been killed and another 19 reported missing after the Taliban attacked a police checkpost in the country's Baghlan province, officials said on Wednesday.

Around 30 soldiers were dispatched as reinforcement after dozens of rebels mounted an attack on the police checkpost in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district on Tuesday night, an Army spokesperson told Efe news.

The soldiers were ambushed and attacked by Taliban rebels before they could reach the checkpost, he said.

"In this fighting seven policemen and nine Army soldiers were killed and the 19 remaining went missing," the official said.

Mahmoud Haqmal, the spokesperson for the Baghlan Governor, confirmed the attack and said sporadic fighting was still underway in the area.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attack and said that the insurgents captured two bases and security checkposts in Baghlan.

Taliban, known for exaggerating the extent of damage caused by their attacks, claimed that 70 Afghan soldiers were killed in the attack and two armoured vehicles, two pickups and dozens of weapons were seized.

The attack came amidst a massive offensive by the militant group in Ghazni city, where Afghan security forces were still clashing with the insurgents, five days after the violence started on Friday.

