16 arrested for partying, consuming liquor in the open near Nashik

A group of sixteen persons, including six women, were arrested for allegedly partying and consuming liquor in a public place at Talegaon-Shivar near Igatpuri here, police said. The incident happened yesterday night in the open area of a local hotel and police were called in by villagers who protested against loud music and dance at the party, said Igatpuri police officials.

An official said that the six women who have been arrested work in dancer bars and were probably brought to the party by those who organised it. "The ten arrested men hail from different localities in Nashik. The bar girls are from Mumbai. We have registered cases under sections 294 (obscene acts in public place) and 34 (act done by several people with common intent) and relevant sections of the Bombay Police Act," assistant police inspector MY Mandave of Igatpuri police station said.

