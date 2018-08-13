16 feared dead as helicopter hits 'hard landing' in Tajikistan

international

The Islamic State group said it carried out the attack - ramming the tourists with a car and attacking them with knives - but the authoritarian government refused to acknowledge the group's claim

Representational Picture

Up to 16 people, including 13 climbers and 3 helicopter crew, were unaccounted for after a "hard landing" in the mountains of Tajikistan, the Central Asian country's emergency committee said today. The accident took place yesterday at 1130 GMT, the committee said. Two helicopters have been sent on a rescue and recovery mission to the crash site, it added.

The emergency committee said the climbers were returning from an expedition up the Ismoili Somoni mountain, once known as Peak Communism and the highest mountain in the former Soviet Union. The statement did not identify the climbers or the crew. The accident comes two weeks after four western cyclists were killed in an attack initially reported as a hit-and-run road accident, striking a blow to the country's emerging tourism sector.

The Islamic State group said it carried out the attack - ramming the tourists with a car and attacking them with knives - but the authoritarian government refused to acknowledge the group's claim.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever