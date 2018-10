16 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh arrested; 4 children detained

crime

Sixteen Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while another four children detained in Mathura for illegally residing, police said Monday, adding that they were found in possession of several government identity cards, including Aadhaar.

The illegal immigrants were nabbed at a private plot in Kosi town under Kosikalan police station on Sunday evening, they said. "On the basis of a tip-off, the local intelligence wing and police in a joint operation nabbed 16 residents of Bangladesh along with four children who had been living illegally in Kosikalan for over two years" SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said. One of the two persons harbouring immigrants has also been arrested while the other is absconding, he said.

He said the immigrants were in possession of Aadhaar card and other documents. According to Shukla, they used to pay Rs 8,000-10,000 for crossing the border. He said they were working as ragpickers. Efforts are on to nab the other accused, Shukla said. Seven mobile phones, eight Aadhaar cards, one PAN card, a driving license and Rs 500 in Indian currency were recovered from their possession, police said.

