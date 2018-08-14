16 people die in Himachal rains, hundreds remain stranded

national

Four members of a family were killed in a landslide in Kandaghat subdivision. A boy was washed away in the Kaushalya river. A total of eight persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the district

Restoration work underway after a landslide on the national highway near Malyana, in Shimla. Pic/PTI

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh claimed 16 lives, including four of a family, while hundreds of people were stranded across the state after incessant rains triggered landslides, snapping road links, officials said on Monday. A government notification advised people to avoid travel as the weather officials warned of heavy rains in the state till Tuesday and thereafter on August 16 and 17.

Four members of a family were killed in a landslide in Kandaghat subdivision. A boy was washed away in the Kaushalya river. A total of eight persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the district.

Landslides led to the death of three persons in Mandi district, while road traffic was disrupted for hours on the Chandigarh-Shimla, Shimla-Nahan, Chamba-Pathankot and Mandi-Pathankot highways. Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Nanda said that 923 roads were closed due to landslides, including six national highways.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever