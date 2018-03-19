16 per cent Delhi households have no access to piped water supply: Survey

Presenting the budget last year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had resolved to provide piped water supply to all authorised and unauthorised colonies as well as the JJ clusters by the end of 2017

Over 16 per cent households in the national capital do not have access to piped water supply despite the Delhi government's promise of ensuring the same by the end of 2017, the Economic Survey (2017-18) said.

Presenting the budget last year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had resolved to provide piped water supply to all authorised and unauthorised colonies as well as the JJ clusters by the end of 2017. According to the survey, water supply has been made available to 1,209 unauthorised colonies in the city till December, 2017.

It said 12.30 per cent households in the city have access to handpump and tube wells, while 4.28 per cent households have to rely on water tankers for their daily needs. As per the 2011 census, there are 33.41 lakh households in Delhi, of which 27.16 lakh households get supply of water through pipelines.

The survey said the 18 million population of Delhi was getting water supply through a network comprising 14,000 km long pipelines and more than 107 underground reservoirs (UGRs). It said a total of 407 new water tankers with stainless steel containers fitted with GPS have been engaged for improving the water tanker supply delivery system in the city. Apart from 400 hired tankers, 250 newly purchased stainless steel tankers are being added to the existing fleet to supplement the water supply in deficit areas, the survey added.

