15 things to do around Mumbai from April 8 to April 14

Eat, drink and watch the IPL

8 PM: Couldn't get hold of a ticket to the IPL game today? Worry not. Head to BKC dive and watch the live screening of the Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match with friends, while binging on budget-friendly booze and lip-smacking delicacies, like crispy masala rumali, apple chicken and corn cigar rolls.

Where: BKC Dive, B Wing Ground Floor, Pinnacle Corporate Park, BKC, Bandra East

Call: 8655077330

Get your kid to spray paint

4 PM - 5.30 PM: Take your kid to an art class, Where they can spray away to glory. At the guided sessions - open to all above eight years - the kids will learn how to use spray paints, and also complete a painting that they can take home. No art skills are necessary. All material will be provided.

Where: Doolally Taproom, The Affairs, Plot no. 9, Sector 17, Navi Mumbai

PRICE: Rs 1,500

Call: 9619813130

Watch a play

5 PM: Don’t miss the stellar cast of actor-singers, Shubrojyoti Barat, Ketaki Thatte, Namit Das, Shishir Sharma, Mansi Multani, Makarand Deshpande among others, in Sunil Shanbag’s Stories in a Song. The play, conceived by singer Shubha Mudgal, features vignettes laced with humour and wit that tell stories of music and music-making from history, literature, and theatre.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road

Entry: Rs 400

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Binge drink with friends

10 PM - midnight: If you’re looking to unwind with your friends just before the Monday blues kick in, head to Gateway Taproom during the happy hours. The menu has been curated to cater to all your drinking cravings with 33 per cent discount on the total bar menu.

Where: Gateway Taproom, Godrej BKC Building, BKC, Bandra East

Call: 26534748

Listen to Jatra tales

6.30 PM: Attend a session by Soumya Sankar Bose, who has photographed and documented the veteran artistes of Jatra - a tradition of a local theatre form in Bengal, often dwelling between folk and urban theatre aesthetics. Bose will be sharing tales from his fascinating journey of travelling to the remote villages of West Bengal and watching the performances of these veteran artists.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No 76, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West

RSVP: in.bookmyshow.com

Lend your ears to Impressionism

The hallmark of Impressionist painters is how in their most memorable works, everything is a little blurry, but, the impression is perfect. The Impressionist composers did the same. Hear the members of Symphony Orchestra of India perform this little-known genre of music. Accompanying the performance will be a lecture explaining the genre and the parallels of the painters of the same era. Registration is compulsory.

When: 7 pm onwards, April 13

Where: The True School of Music, Lower Parel

Call: 66243200

Sample Indo-Vietnamese art

In association with Asian Art House, Journey Through Art brings together a selection of Indian and Vietnamese works by prominent artists of both countries. The series includes works by Manoj Das, Paramesh Paul, Steven Gandhi, Le Hoa, Duc Viet and Vu Dang, among others. The showcase will culminate with an art studio brunch with chefs creating an art-themed brunch to complement the artworks on display, on April 15.

When: 11 am to 11 pm, till April 15

Where: JW Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai, Sahar, Andheri East

Call: 28538656

Kick in the IPL season

As you enjoy the power-packed games, an IPL special menu, aptly titled Full Toss, is set to add to the thrills. It brings together local favourites from around the country Where dishes like Mumbai Malvani Chicken Tacos, Chennai Pulled Pork Paniyaram, Rajasthan Dahi Ke Pithore, Kolkata’s Maacher Chop and Delhi's Butter Chicken Samosa, all vie for your attention. There are attractive pitcher rates to help you drown the solids.

When: Monday to Friday, 6 pm to 1 am, Saturday, 12 pm to 1 am

Where: Monkey Bar, Summerville, Linking Road, Bandra West

Call: 26005215

Watch stories from Chughtai’s life

An all-female cast enacts selections from Ismat Chughtai’s autobiography and three other writings, namely, Ek Shauhar Ki Khaatir, Aadhi Aurat Aadha Khwab and Sone Ka Anda, in Motley’s Aurat Aurat Aurat!. These are more essays and ruminations, rather than stories. They reflect the author's concern for the state of womanhood, her impatience towards empty rituals and her anger at the condescension women are subjected to. The play has been directed by Naseeruddin Shah, who, in his own words, saw a “treasure hoard suddenly open up” When he first came across Chughtai’s “chatty style of writing.” The cast includes Seema Pahwa, Trishla Patel, Shruti Vyas, and Dhruv Karla in key roles.

When: 9 pm, April 11

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Make your own soap

4 pm onwards: Learn to make your own soaps, shower gel and shampoos from scratch at this workshop. The session will help you make 100 per cent herbal soaps, free of harmful chemicals. Among the things that will be taught is the cold process, followed by the melt and pour step. Participants can take the products home.

Where: C23, Flower Queen, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 2,000

Call: 9930322759

Go for beer tasting

7 pm onwards: Great State Aleworks, a craft brewery based in Pune, is introducing a new style of summer beer Called Saison. It has been infused three different ways. A second tasting session is being held now which will include three 100 ml pours of Saison along with one free spirit. Sounds like a fine way to beat the heat!

Where: Thakur College, Kandivli East

Entry: Rs 425 to Rs 1,350

Call: 9022910347

LOL with Anu Menon

8.30 pm onwards: Anu Menon, who also goes by Wonder Menon, did her masters in drama in London before moving to Mumbai to pursue her passion on stage. While Lola Kutty continues to be her most memorable act, this comedy genius has many more aces up her sleeve. Sign up for a funny evening with a dash of 90s nostalgia.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 500

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Fight cyber abuse

6.30 pm to 8 pm: To combat increasing instances cyber abuse, attend a panel discussion that throws light on how to navigate the issues. Speakers are Monique Villa, CEO, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Priti Patkar, director, Prerana and the session shall be moderated by Aparna Piramal Raje.

Where: The Hall of Harmony, Nehru Centre, Worli

RSVP: asiasocietyindiacentre@asiasociety.org

Watch a play

7 pm to 9 pm: In a spin-off on the Shakespeare classic Taming Of The Shrew, director Deshik Vansadia has applied a twist. Here, the men play the female characters and vice versa. Vansadia himself plays the lead character Katherine and explores how it’s like being tamed as a woman, by a man.

Where: 5th Floor, Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Kelewadi, Girgaon, Charni Road

Email: info@thedramaschoolmumbai.in

Unwind with happy hours

10 pm to 12 am: Comprising top notch craft beers, single malts, vodka, wine and rum shots, the happy hour menu has been designed to cater to all kinds of tipplers. The highlight of the offer is a 33 per cent discount on the total bar menu. And while you are at it, keep munching on delicious bar bites.

Where: Gateway Taproom, Godrej BKC Building, ground floor, Unit no. 3, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Call: 65055034

