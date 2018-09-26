16-year-old Ananya Maskara doing her bit for the society

national

Why should women be conscious of something as natural and fundamental as menstrual cycle? Isn't it ordained by nature? How can a biological phenomena induce disconcert?

Representational image

Often we hear the stereotype that India is a conservative society. We are seeped in traditions, which at times may seem dyed in the wool. In a country as stratified as ours, there are sections which live without questioning the merits and even ethics of the clichéd social behavior, while there are also those who cringe at the ossified attitudes prevalent from generations.

The progress of any civilization is dependent on the approach and mindset of its people. Are we probing, are we imaginative or are we happy to kowtow the trodden path? Do we aspire to disrupt the clichés and break the shackles for in inquiry lies the fount of all innovation? Well the India we know has for thousands of years been a forward-looking, plural society. A country with a scientific temper where dogmas are frowned upon and nature is respected. Gender equality has been an integral part of our culture. Women are revered and have always enjoyed exulted status. With this background, one is hard pressed to accept certain social norms, which are flagrantly discriminatory. Why should women be conscious of something as natural and fundamental as menstrual cycle? Isn't it ordained by nature? How can a biological phenomena induce disconcert?

As unfortunate and unnecessary that it may be, the tragedy of our society is that discussion over women's menstrual health is often not accorded the prominence it deserves. Ananya Maskara a young girl aged 16 studying at the British School New Delhi, focused her effort on initiating a change. She worked towards making it mainstream by promoting distribution of sanitary napkins in an open environment. She engaged both men and women to voluntarily participate in the endeavor and encouraged deliberation. Through a prominent social organization called"Khushi", Ananya undertook distribution of over 100 sanitary pads a month to the women in need.

The pads were purchased from a factory that employed polio afflicted women. To fund the purchase and distribution cost, Ananya sold scented candles. These candles when lit in homes encouraged conversations to help pierce the veil surrounding women's menstruation. She planned programs to educate the ignorant women and even men about the relevance of these pads. The topics for discussion brought to fore other women issues such as exploitation, sex education. The idea was to facilitate tide over taboos, to instill belief that stigmatization was asinine and acceptance and participation imperative.

India has always been a melting pot of views and ideologies. Womanhood has been celebrated in this land. Women are to be encouraged to be proud and confident of their bodies. To ostracize or cloister women for few days every month, which in an average life span may amount to about 2250 days, is certainly not a part of the legacy bequeathed upon us. The inhibition over the use of sanitary pads has led to serious ailments. Those who think women must be mortified of their anatomy need to be better versed with both our ancient culture and modern science.

Ananya's effort may by themselves be limited, the idea is big and the concept expansive. It is only by spreading awareness can the darkness of ignorance be dispelled. The handiwork of nature cannot be, should not be a source of embarrassment or shame. Let us jettison this gratuitous prudery for the sake of social salubrity.

