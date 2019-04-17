16-year-old claims father raped her 3 years ago, case registered

crime

The police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Representational picture

A 16-year-old girl lodged a complaint against her 45-year-old father, accusing him of raping her three years ago, the police said on Tuesday.

"Today, we received a complaint from a 16-year-old girl stating that she was living with her father for the last few years. Her mother has separated from them and is living at some other place. She stated that three years ago, her father forcibly sexually exploited her when her mother was not there," the police said.

According to Rajendernagar police, the victim ran away from her father and approached her mother a few days back. She came to the police station on Tuesday along with her mother and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police said the accused is absconding, adding that special teams have been constituted to nab him.

In a similar incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in a village near here by a man who was later assaulted by local people. The accused allegedly lured the girl, took her to his house where he raped her and tried to strangle her on Thursday night. The victim was found in the house in an unconscious state and she died later during treatment at a hospital, police said."

The villagers beat up the accused and handed him over to the police and he was now hospitalised. Police said the girl's mother knew that her daughter had gone to the house of the accused and when she did not return, she went to his house but he refused to open the door.

Also Read: Man gets 10 years in jail for attempting to rape daughter

Villagers then assembled there and they broke open the door and found her in one of the rooms. She was first taken to the railway hospital and then shifted to AIIMS where she died, police said. Local people on Friday put up a road blockade in front of Jatnai police station demanding stringent action against the accused. The blockade was lifted after a senior police officer from Bhubaneswar went to the spot and assured the agitators of compensation to the victim's family and action against the culprit.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates