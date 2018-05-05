16-year-old girl gang raped, burnt to death before family in Jharkhand

According to local media reports, the girl was abducted by four youths from near her house and raped



In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped and subsequently burnt to death in front of her family members in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday.

According to local media reports, the girl was abducted by four youths from near her house and raped. The family members had gone to attend a marriage. The incident took place in Rajakendua village under Itkhori police station in Chatra district – around 160 km from state capital Ranchi.

