Search

16-year-old girl gang raped in Madhya Pradesh, four arrested

Jul 24, 2018, 13:29 IST | PTI

They took her to a field outside the village where they allegedly raped her before fleeing from the spot, Sharma said. The girl managed to reach home and narrated her ordeal to her parents, who filed a police complaint yesterday, he said

16-year-old girl gang raped in Madhya Pradesh, four arrested
Representational Picture

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, the police said today. All the four accused, identified as Sukha Tomar, Sonpal Tomar, Ankit Tomar and Dadua Tomar, were arrested last evening, Nagar police station in-charge Jiten Sharma said. The accused, aged between 25 to 30 years, abducted the girl on Sunday evening when she had gone out of her house in Kuretha village to attend nature's call.

They took her to a field outside the village where they allegedly raped her before fleeing from the spot, Sharma said. The girl managed to reach home and narrated her ordeal to her parents, who filed a police complaint yesterday, he said.

All the accused, residents of the same village, have been booked under sections 376(D) (gang-rape) and 363 (abduction) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Worst Crime - 17-year-old girl raped and thrown out of window

Tags

madhya pradeshCrime Newssexual crime
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK