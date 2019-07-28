16-year-old girl raped by uncle while she was asleep in Odisha

crime

The victim in her complaint alleged that she had moved with her aunt and uncle after joining college at Mukhiguda town in the district

Bhawanipatna (Odisha): A 16-year-old girl in Odisha's Kalahandi district accused her uncle of raping her while she was asleep, said a police officer. The victim in her complaint alleged that she had moved with her aunt and uncle after joining college at Mukhiguda town in the district. The alleged rape occurred on July 25.

According to PTI reports, the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The inspector in-charge (IIC) of Jaipatna Police Station Susanna Kumar Sahu said that the teenager was presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Bhawnipatna, which sent her to a shelter home, he said. More details will be available in the case after her medical report arrives.

An Unani doctor has allegedly sexually assaulted a 30-year-old woman at a private hospital. Police said on Thursday the accused had been arrested and produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody.

Police said that the accused holds a degree in Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery and the victim is the nurse at the hospital. The doctor had allegedly raped the nurse multiple times over the past two years, they said. Based on a complaint, a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered against the doctor, they added.

In yet another rape case, a girl was allegedly kidnapped from her house and gang-raped at gunpoint in a village here, police said on Thursday.

According to reports, the accused identified as Rehan and Mintu of the same village took the minor away from her home on Tuesday night and allegedly gang-raped her.

Station House Officer of Bisalpur Harishankar Verma said that the girl was left with a broken arm when she tried to resist the assault, he said.

She was sent for medical examination and a case registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl's family, the SHO added.

With inputs from PTI

