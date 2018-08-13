16-year-old girl raped, photographed by five people at madrasa

crime

A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped at a madrasa in Ghosi area, the police said on Monday. As per the FIR, registered by the victim's mother, the incident took place on August 4 when the madrasa manager's brother and four others held the 16-year-old captive and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailesh Kumar Srivastava said.

He added that the main accused has been arrested and hunt is on to nab the rest.

The accused threatened the girl from talking to the police and the accused took photographs of the girl, the complainant alleged.

