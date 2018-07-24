16-year-old girl set ablaze by jilted lover in Uttar Pradesh, dies

The girl was allegedly in touch with another local youth and this might have led him to commit the crime, the police said, adding that a case was registered and efforts were on to nab the culprit

Representational Picture

A 16-year-old girl died today after she was allegedly set ablaze by her jilted lover at Chaukhandi village under Safdarganj police station limits in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said. The girl was at a neighbour's house when the accused, identified as Amit (24), dragged her out, poured kerosene and set her on fire, they said.

The victim's father, in his complaint, also alleged the involvement of the accused's mother in the crime.

The girl suffered serious burn injuries and was rushed to the district hospital where she died.

The girl was allegedly in touch with another local youth and this might have led him to commit the crime, the police said, adding that a case was registered and efforts were on to nab the culprit.

Circle Officer Rajesh Yadav, who visited the spot, said the girl had some arguments with the accused after which he set her ablaze.

All angles will be probed in the case, Yadav said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates