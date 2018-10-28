16-year-old kidnapped girl rescued, youth arrested

crime

Her father filed an FIR with Chenpur police station on October 23 in this connection. A local court remanded the youth to judicial custody for 14 days

Kidnapped girl

A 16-year old girl, allegedly kidnapped by a youth in Palamau district a few days ago to marry her, was rescued on Saturday, police said.

The youth was caught in Medininagar town along with the girl who was sent for medical examination before she was handed over to her family, Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Mahata said. The youth abducted the girl from Chenpur in the district with a desire to marry her, Mahata said.

Her father filed an FIR with Chenpur police station on October 23 in this connection. A local court remanded the youth to judicial custody for 14 days.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates