16-year-old raped by neighbour in Hyderabad

Mar 10, 2018, 09:34 IST | ANI

In yet another case of a minor being raped by a person known to her, a 16-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour in Hyderabad

In yet another case of a minor being raped by a person known to her, a 16-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour in Hyderabad. Police have registered a case against the 30-year-old neighbour, who is on the run.

According to Chilkalgua Police station's Circle Inspector R Bhaskar, the incident took place on Monday after the victim visited his home in the absence of the family members. The police received a complaint from the victim's parents on Friday and later registered a case under sections 376, 506, 5 r/w 6 of POCSO Act.

