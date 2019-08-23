163 women drivers shortlisted to drive public transport on state highways

national

On Friday such 163 women drivers will be given training of driving skills and soon in a year's time, they will be deployed

Around 163 women drivers have been shortlisted to drive public transport across Maharashtra on the state highways.

On Friday, a programme was organised at Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir and was attended by Minister of State, former president of India, Pratibha Patil and Vidhan Parishad Deputy chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe and MLA Madhuri Misal.

Cabinet Minister of Transport in Maharashtra Government, Diwakar Raote said, "Women birth itself is a seed of motherhood and they can drive the vehicle on the road with a motherly attitude. Such women drivers will be ideal for other drivers too. This step is for marching on progressive thought and women too can lead such a positive path. They are known for doing their jobs with full dedication and devotion and this will be witnessed in Maharashtra state. This was our attempt for women empowerment and also to showcase job opportunities for them. Women drivers will be given training as well as their routes will be given so that they don't have to hault or stay overnight. We have and are taking adequate measures for their safety."

He added, "We also have to focus on women living in tribal areas and give them the opportunity to be part of it. There is no need for any weapon as they will be given defence training too."

Gorhe said, "In State transport, women employees will be getting nine-month leave during pregnancy so that she does not face any issue. If any person is deliberately troubling or harassing any women then even they need to give a pistol as a weapon to safeguard themselves which will lessen the trouble."

Former President of India Patil appealed to the minister to not give longer route to women and also arrange a special restroom for women at the depot and other areas. "This is one of the most historical decision and this must be considered as one of the ideal decisions."

