166 human skulls found in Mexico mass grave

Evidence indicated the deaths may have occurred a couple of years ago, he said in a statement. The authorities have not provided details on how the people were killed or where the site is located, given an ongoing investigation

Mexico City: Mexican authorities have found 166 human skulls and other remains in a 3,200 sq ft mass grave in Veracruz state. Veracruz Attorney General Jorge Winckler Ortiz said that they acted after they receiving a tip-off that came in last month. The search yielded 200 pieces of clothing, 144 IDs and personal belongings.

Genetic examinations of the remains will be matched with databases that include information on missing persons.Veracruz, along with Nuevo Leï¿½n, Guerrero, Jalisco and Michoacan, are among the states where significant amounts of human remains have been discovered in mass graves, CNN said.

In January 2018, police discovered at least 33 human skulls buried in western Mexico. "So far 33 skulls have been found. All discovered in the same area," said a government official in the Pacific state of Nayarit, who spoke on condition of anonymity. It was not yet clear who the skulls belonged to or why they were buried in three shallow graves, the official said.

In 2016, 299 bodies were found in another clandestine grave in Colinas de Santa Fe, Veracruz. Cartels such as Los Zetas, El Cartel del Golfo and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generaciian have a heavy presence in those states. Non-governmental groups and federal authorities have reported that there are more than 30,000 people currently reported missing in Mexico.

