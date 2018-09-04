Search

16-year-old boy beaten to death by six men, accusing him of theft

Sep 04, 2018, 16:27 IST | IANS

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said the boy was thrashed in Mukundpur area

Representational Image

A 16-year-old boy was beaten to death by six men here on Tuesday after he allegedly entered a house to steal valuables, police said. Three men have been held.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said the boy was thrashed in Mukundpur area. She said a case of culpable homicide had been registered against the accused.

"Three accused have been arrested while three others are absconding," the officer said.

In a similar circumstance, the death of a man, who allegedly committed suicide after escaping from a police station in Odisha's Kendrapara district, has led to road blockade by irate villagers and suspension of a police officer. The deceased, identified as Abinash Paitala (25), had been arrested yesterday night in a mobile theft case.

After interrogation, he was kept in a lock-up of Mahakalapada Police Station, the police officer said. He allegedly escaped from the police station at around 10 pm, when he was taken out of the lock-up to attend nature's call. The police launched a search to trace the man but could not find him. Paitala's body was found hanging from the staircase railing of a house in the village today morning, the officer said. Director General of Police R P Sharma placed Inspector-in-Charge of Mahakalapada Police Station, Shyamaghana Behera, under suspension with immediate effect for gross negligence and dereliction of duty, the police officer said.

