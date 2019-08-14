17 children injured after tree falls on school bus in Karnataka

national

This incident took place near Nanthoor in Mangaluru in Karnataka

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Mangaluru: Around 17 children were reported injured on Wednesday morning after a tree plunged on the school bus in Mangaluru. This incident occurred near Nanthoor in Mangaluru in Karnataka. According to the news agency, ANI, the school bus was carrying 17 children and all are out of danger major injuries were reported in the accident. City police have reached the spot and have cleared the road to release the traffic.

DCP and other police officials are probing the matter further at the location. Heavy downpour has wreaked havoc in many districts of Karnataka. In view of it, on August 7, schools and colleges were shut for a few days in some parts of Karnataka. The state has been ravaged by the heavy and continuous downpour, severally affecting the transportation and crippling the normal life.

With inputs from ANI

