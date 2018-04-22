17 dead after 2 dragon boats overturn in China

Eight boats and over 200 people were dispatched to the rescue



Representation pic

Seventeen people were confirmed dead after two dragon boats overturned on Saturday in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said. The accident occurred when two dragon boats, 18 meters long with a capacity of 30 passengers each, overturned during a practice session on Taohuajiang River in Guilin, the regional capital.

About 60 people fell into the water, Xinhua reported. Eight boats and over 200 people were dispatched to the rescue. Authorities in Guilin said villagers in Dunmu Village organised the practice session without notifying police beforehand. Two organisers have been detained.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever