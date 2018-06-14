17 killed, 25 injured as bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh

The bus, carrying 60-70 people, was coming from Jaipur in Rajasthan and was heading towards Farrukhabad

Uttar Pradesh police at the site of the bus accident. Pic/AFP

At least 17 people, including a woman, died and 25 others were injured when a private bus they were travelling on hit a road divider and overturned in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday.

The bus, carrying 60-70 people, was coming from Jaipur in Rajasthan and was heading towards Farrukhabad. The accident happened near Tirathpur village at around 5.30 am, Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ajay Shankar Rai said. Sixteen people, including a woman, died on the spot while another person succumbed to his injuries at a Saifai hospital, Rai said. Their identity was being ascertained.

Mostly labourers, returning to their native villages in Uttar Pradesh from Rajasthan, were travelling on the bus. Some of the injured, including the bus driver who has lost his left leg, were stated to be critical and undergoing treatment at a Saifai hospital. Others, Rai said, were admitted to the district hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh said three of the injured have been referred to an Agra hospital. "The registration plate of the bus reveals it is from Farrukhabad (UP-76). It was coming from Jaipur," Singh said. He said the casualties include those who were sleeping on the roof of the bus. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of R2 lakh each to the family of the deceased and R50,000 to those seriously injured.

