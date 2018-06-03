17 killed in dust storm in Uttar Pradesh

Moradabad bore the brunt of the storm, with as many as seven deaths reported from the district, followed by three deaths from Sambhal, the spokesperson said



At least nine people were injured in Meerut. Pic/PTI

Uttar Pradesh was hit by another deadly dust storm that claimed 17 lives and left nine persons injured. A government spokesperson said that most of the deaths were caused due to falling of trees and incidents of house collapse.

Moradabad bore the brunt of the storm, with as many as seven deaths reported from the district, followed by three deaths from Sambhal, the spokesperson said. Two deaths were reported each from Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, while one from Amroha. Four people were injured in Amroha, three in Moradabad and two in Muzaffarnagar, spokesperson said. The state government has directed all district magistrates to distribute relief within 24 hours.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever