17 rescued after three-story building collapses in south Mumbai

17 people have been rescued after a portion of a ground-plus-three-storey building collapsed on Tuesday night near Crawford Market in south Mumbai The incident took place at around 9 pm. Yousuf building at Lohar Chawl near Crawford Market collapsed on Tuesday night. The fire brigade rushed to the collapse site and immediately reported the incident to the BMC disaster cell. The north portion of the building which was a ground plus upper 4 floors had collapsed and thereby three to four persons were feared to have been trapped

under the rubble, while a couple of people were rescued.

Mumbai: 17 people have been rescued after portion of a ground-plus-three-storey building located in Lohar chawi, Fort area collapsed at around 9 pm, yesterday. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/gcb2C811ZH — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

As a part of the rescue operation, four fire engines, one quick response vehicle, one rescue van among other necessary equipment were sent to the spot. Further, adjoining Dwarkadas

building and remaining part of the Yousuf building have been evacuated. The disaster management confirmed it was a `cessed' building under the jurisdiction of state housing agency MHADA and according to Mhada officials, an eviction notice was sent to the building occupiers. PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer said, "The search operations are in process."

"No casualties or injuries have been reported until now. Police officers have been rushed to the spot. Fire brigade is also present at the spot," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mumbai Police. More details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

