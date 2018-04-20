17-year-old boy held for killing mosque functionary with a screwdriver

The incident took place on Thursday in an area under Taliya police station in Bhopal





A 17-year-old boy was on Friday detained by police in Bhopal for allegedly killing a mosque muazzin (functionary) with a screwdriver, an officer said. The incident took place yesterday in an area under Taliya police station.



"We nabbed the juvenile for killing Nisar Ahmed (65), who is attached to Akhade Wali Masjid as a muazzin, with a screwdriver yesterday," Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Dharmendra Choudhary said. Muazzin is someone who gives azaan, the Muslim call to prayer.



"The juvenile attacked Ahmed when he was sitting on a bench near the mosque. After he was attacked, Ahmed ran towards the mosque, but collapsed to the ground and died on the premises of the mosque," Choudhary said. The incident seems to be a fallout of some domestic matter, he said adding that the teenager is being questioned.

