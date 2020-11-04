17-year-old boy rapes woman, uploads video on social media

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 17-year-old boy allegedly raped a woman in her thirties and made a video of the act which he posted on the social media. The victim's in-laws saw the video and threw her out of the house.

"A 17-year-old boy, hailing from a locality in Sadar police circle limits, had allegedly raped a 30-year-old married woman and shot a video of the act. He further made it viral on social media," said Sadar police station Inspector Dinesh Singh.

The incident took place five months ago but she did not speak out at that time. Now when she was humiliated and thrown out of the house after the video went viral, she has sought police help."

The woman gave a written complaint to the Sadar police two days ago in which she said that though the rape incident took place five months ago, the accused posted the video of the incident recently.

Singh said that the matter was being investigated and the accused, who is now absconding, would be arrested soon. The woman is now living with her parents. The police are trying to recover the mobile phone.

