17-year-old deaf and mute girl gang raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh

The horrific incident came to light only after the accused, who belongs to the same village, uploaded the video on social media

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, a 17-year-old deaf and mute girl was gang-raped by three men who also filmed the act, the police said. The horrific incident took place on May 23 and came to light only after the accused, who belongs to the same village, uploaded the video on social media.

Police officials said that two of the accused were arrested while the other one is absconding. The girl has been sent for medical examination.

In a similar incident, a married woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place where she had gone to collect firewood.

"The alleged incident occurred on May 15 while the woman reached the police station along with her husband in the wee hours of May 18 to lodge the complaint," said Chhatargarh police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar.

The victim said she did not want to be noticed while going to the police station to lodge the rape complaint, added Kumar, explaining the reason why women reached the police station in the wee hours.

The police lodged an FIR, got her medically examined and detained the three accused, Aarif, Dinesh and Banwari, last night, the SHO added. The Bikaner gangrape case comes close on the heels of one in Alwar, where a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband in Thanagaji area.



The Alwar case had sparked widespread protests and criticism of the government. A slew of rape cases, including those of children and minor, have been reported in recent past.

With inputs from IANS

