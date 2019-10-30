17-year-old girl battling cancer made police commissioner for a day

Hyderabad (Telangana): Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Tuesday fulfilled the cherished wish of a 17-year-old battling blood cancer by making her Police Commissioner for a day.

On Tuesday, A Ramya of Old Alwal, studying in Inter second year acted as the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate for a day. The 'Make a Wish' Foundation approached Mahesh Bhagwat IPS, CP Rachakonda presenting before him the wish of A Ramya of becoming Commissioner of Police for a day.

Ramya, a second-year MPC Intermediate student of a private college in Suchitra in Medchal District. She a bright, active, confident and smiling fighting blood cancer (leukaemia) bravely is currently receiving treatment from NIMS Punjagutta Hyderabad.

Taking charge as Commissioner of Police (CP) of Rachakonda, Ramya said that she would like to control the law and order problems, create a friendly police atmosphere in the limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate and that she will bring good name and reputation to the Commissionerate.

She said that she felt very happy being Commissioner of Police Rachakonda and that she wanted to prevent property offences and control law and order problems in Rachakonda limits and for the protection of women, she will increase the She Teams and patrolling parties.

Mahesh Bhagwat IPS CP Rachakonda and Sudheer Babu IPS Addl Commissioner of Police Rachakonda wished Ramya a speedy recovery and presented her with a small financial help for emergencies. Ramya was given the guard of honour along with her mother A Padma. This is second instance of fulfilling wish by CP Rachakonda. Earlier in 2017, Ehsan's wish to become Commissioner for a day was fulfilled.

