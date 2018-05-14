17-year-old girl commit suicide in Bhopal after failing in Class X exams

The 17-year-old came to know that she had failed in three subjects

Representational Image

A girl student allegedly committed suicide after she failed in her Class X exams results of which were announced today, police said. Bhavna Raikwar hanged herself in the kitchen of her house at Bhoipura locality said Taliya police station Inspector Karan Singh.

The 17-year-old came to know that she had failed in three subjects. Devastated by the result, she went into the kitchen of her house and hanged herself to an overhead hook using her 'dupatta' (stole) as a noose, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh High School Board today announced the results of Class X exams. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, Singh said.

A case has been registered and further investigations were on, the officer added.

