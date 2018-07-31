17-year-old girl raped by three men as associate records a video of the act

On the basis of the complaint of the girl's father, an FIR was lodged and three of the accused arrested. The girl was sent for medical examination, the Circle Officer added

Representational Picture

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men while another of their associate recorded a video of the act in the Lalganj area here, the police said today. The girl, a resident of Jevai village, was returning home from market when the three men lured her into accompanying them on their motorcycle last evening, Circle Officer, O P Dwivedi said. The accused then took the girl to a secluded spot and took turns to rape her, the CO said, adding that another of their associate recorded a video of the incident.

On the basis of the complaint of the girl's father, an FIR was lodged and three of the accused arrested. The girl was sent for medical examination, the CO added.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

