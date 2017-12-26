17-year-old girl raped by two men in Andhra Pradesh

The victim, along with her friend, was returning to her house in Palakollu on a two-wheeler last night after visiting the Laxminarayana temple

A 17-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by two men in Palakolu of West Godavari district, police said on Tuesday. The victim, along with her friend, was returning to her house in Palakollu on a two-wheeler last night after visiting the Laxminarayana temple, said Palakollu Circle Inspector B Krishna Kumar.







The victim, along with her friend, was returning to her house in Palakollu on a two-wheeler last night after visiting the Laxminarayana temple



When the girls came near the Ayyappa Swamy temple, two men forcefully stopped the two-wheeler and took the victim with them, added Kumar. The duo took the girl to an isolated placed and allegedly raped her. They brought the girl back to the place from where she was picked up and fled away from the spot, the officer said.



The girl informed her parents after which a complaint was lodged. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012 was registered, he said, adding a probe was on.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go