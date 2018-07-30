17-year-old girl set ablaze by jilted lover, suffers 80 percent burns

The teenager victim gave the accused a chase in an attempt to catch him but lost unconscious as the flames engulfed her. She was rushed to a local hospital from where she was referred to a hospital in Varanasi, the circle police officer added

Representational Picture

A 17-year-old girl was set ablaze allegedly by a jilted lover in the Alamnagar area here in Uttar Pradesh, police said today. The incident occurred yesterday under the City Kotwali police station area here, they added. The accused, identified as Zahid Ansari, allegedly barged into the house of the minor victim and set her ablaze after dousing her with kerosene, Circle Officer Abhishek Pandey said.

The teenager victim gave the accused a chase in an attempt to catch him but lost unconscious as the flames engulfed her, he said. She was rushed to a local hospital from where she was referred to a hospital in Varanasi, Pandey said, adding that the teenager suffered 80 percent burns.

The accused often teased the girl, he said. A case has been lodged and efforts are on to nab Ansari, who is on the run, the CO added.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates