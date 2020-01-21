17-year-old Gujarat teenager breaks own record for world's longest hair

A 17-year-old girl from Gujarat, Nilanshi Patel broke her own Guinness world record of having the longest hair. Currently, her hair measures 190 cm.

Earlier, on November 21, 2018, Nilanshi had set a record of 170.5-centimeter long hair.

She is often addressed as 'Rapunzel'. An Instagram post which was put up by Guinness world records, aid, "Longest hair on a teenager record holder Nilanshi Patel from India was recently remeasured - her lengthy locks now reach 190 cm (6 ft 2.8 in)!"

Gujarat:17-yr-old Nilanshi Patel,resident of Aravalli, breaks her own Guinness World Records in 'longest hair on a teenager' category with 190 cm hair. In 2018, her hair was measured at 170.5 cm."Wherever I go,people want to click selfie with me.I feel like a celebrity,"she says. pic.twitter.com/9s2XH3nfwC — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

"Wherever I go, people want to click a selfie with me. I feel like a celebrity," she says.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates