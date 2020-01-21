Search

17-year-old Gujarat teenager breaks own record for world's longest hair

Published: Jan 21, 2020, 10:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Earlier, on November 21, 2018, Nilanshi had set a record of 170.5-centimeter long hair.

Pic/Instagram
Pic/Instagram

A 17-year-old girl from Gujarat, Nilanshi Patel broke her own Guinness world record of having the longest hair. Currently, her hair measures 190 cm.

She is often addressed as 'Rapunzel'. An Instagram post which was put up by Guinness world records, aid, "Longest hair on a teenager record holder Nilanshi Patel from India was recently remeasured - her lengthy locks now reach 190 cm (6 ft 2.8 in)!"

"Wherever I go, people want to click a selfie with me. I feel like a celebrity," she says.

