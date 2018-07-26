Search

17-year-old minor girl abducted, raped by two youths in Uttar Pradesh

Jul 26, 2018, 13:23 IST | PTI

Citing a complaint filed by the victim's father, the official said the accused took the minor to a forested area and raped her, and added that they beat her up when she tried to fight back

Representational Picture

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths in a village in Shamli district, police said today. The accused, identified as Sachin and Shokat, both neighbours of the minor girl, allegedly abducted her in Balwa village under the Kotwali police station area yesterday, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said. Citing a complaint filed by the victim's father, the official said the accused took the minor to a forested area and raped her, and added that they beat her up when she tried to fight back.

Family members later found the girl in an unconscious state near a railway station, Kumar said. A case was registered against the accused and police were looking for them, he said.

