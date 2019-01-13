17-year-old rape survivor assaulted and threatened; forced to drink poison

crime

When the victim denied doing so, they allegedly caught hold of her and forced her to drink poison, a senior police officer said

Representational picture

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly poisoned, assaulted and threatened by two motorcycle-borne men in Dwarka district's Hastsal area here after she refused to withdraw a rape case she had filed against a 20-year-old man last year, said police.

The alleged attack took place on Thursday evening when the girl was returning home from tuition. In her complaint, the minor victim alleged that two bike-borne men intercepted her way and threatened to kill her if she gave a statement against the rape accused in the court. However, when she denied doing so, they allegedly caught hold of her and forced her to drink poison, a senior police officer said.

'The attackers fled the spot when the girl raised an alarm and some people in the area rushed to her aid. Meanwhile, when the girl started feeling dizzy, she boarded an auto-rickshaw and got herself admitted at a hospital,' the police officer added.

The girl's condition is said to be stable, though she is still under observation at a government hospital. Further, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Uttam Nagar police station against the accused who recently came out on bail. Police are on the lookout for the accused who is currently absconding.

In another incident, a man attempted to rape a minor girl in district hospital after luring her on the pretext of giving her chocolate. Police is investigating the CCTV footage from the hospital to get more details of the incident. DSP Rajesh Kumar said, "We have received the information regarding the case. The investigation is underway. We are trying to identify the accused through CCTV footage. A case will be registered and further action will be taken."

Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Vishesh Gupta also took cognizance of the incident and visited the hospital.

Speaking with media he said, "I have visited the hospital to know more about the circumstances that led to the incident. I have met with the CMS. I feel that the security of the women ward is very lax. Statement of family members has already been taken which has confirmed the incident. It has also come to light that many parts of the hospital are not under surveillance. Orders are being issued in this regard."

On December 6, Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three people in connection with the alleged murder of a specially-abled woman in Moradabad, after she resisted a rape attempt.

Also Read: Rape, molestation and loot: Horrific crimes by auto drivers in Mumbai

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates