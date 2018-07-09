17-year old tiger stops consuming food in Lucknow

The tiger is being fed chicken soup

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A 17-year old tiger 'Shishir' at the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden has not been consuming food for the past two days.

The tiger is being fed chicken soup.

He was brought from Nandan Kanan Zoological Park to Zoological garden at the age of 6, in 2007.

There are 11 tigers in the Zoological Garden currently, three of which are white tigers

