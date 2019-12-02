170-day schedule for Takht team

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In as early as August 2018, Karan Johar caught the attention of cinephiles by announcing his ambitious multi-starrer project, Takht, which boasted of a cast comprising Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. After almost 18 months, the unit is finally ready to roll.

mid-day has it that the magnum opus will kick off in the last week of February in a start-to-finish schedule over 170 days.



Karan Johar

A source close to the production reveals, "Karan is working on the final edits of the script, while the team has been zeroing in on dates that are suitable for all actors. While several actors can work on their portions individually, Ranveer, Vicky and Kareena have several shots together, and are hence needed during the same shooting window."

